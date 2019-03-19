Memorial service in Jackson celebrates life of John Kilzer

JACKSON, Tenn. — John Kilzer was an icon in West Tennessee — a Jackson Central-Merry basketball player who went on to play at Memphis State, a college professor, an accomplished musician, and a pastor.

But everyone agrees: John’s most amazing gift was his ability to heal.

“John didn’t care where you were from, didn’t care what your social status was. He treated you as a child of God, and that was his gift, and he was able to relate to people that most of us don’t relate to,” said Sky McCracken, a senior pastor at First United Methodist Church.

Kilzer struggled with alcohol addiction before sobering up over a decade ago. He became a minister and ran an addiction recovery ministry for years.

Unfortunately, Kilzer suffered a relapse, and took his own life March 12.

“John encapsulated love and grace. He knew what it was like to be low, and he knew what it was like to be abandoned,” McCracken said.

Tuesday’s memorial service saw hundreds in attendance to remember Kilzer as he was — not as someone suffering from an addiction, but as a man who touched the hearts of thousands of people through his life.

“Great support to the community — the people that had major problems, he would give them advice,” said Mark Spain, an acquaintance of John Kilzer. “He affected thousands and thousands of people’s lives.”

In between laughs and tears, friends, family and church members saw what John’s legacy is.

“For healing. For bringing a lot of healing to a lot of people,” said Tammy McCoy, a friend of the Kilzer family.

Kilzer’s recovery worship service, called “The Way,” will continue to be held in Memphis.