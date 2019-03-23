Meet Lincoln, our Pet of the Week

Meet Lincoln! This handsome guy is friendly, loyal, quiet, and drooly! His golden eyes will immediately capture your heart, and his genuine love and affection will keep you coming back for more! He is the definition of true, unconditional love.

Lincoln was hit by a car and had to drag himself up to a porch. Luckily, the person that found him took him to the Brownsville Haywood County Animal Shelter, and Saving The Animals Together stepped in and saved his life. He had multiple broken bones, and his left front leg was crushed so badly that it had to be amputated at the shoulder. Lincoln doesn’t let that slow him down at all. He can still run and jump, and he goes up and down stairs just the same. He does get tired after a while and needs to rest, but after resting, he is good to go again.

Lincoln loves to snuggle and cuddle, and he absolutely loves children! He loves other dogs too and enjoys running and playing. He loves going for walks, and if you have his leash, you are his best friend! He is always up for whatever the day brings; he is just happy to be a part of it with you.

Lincoln is house and kennel trained, as well as leash trained. He loves going for rides and loves new adventures. The family that adopts Lincoln will truly be blessed, as this boy will give you an abundance of unconditional love for the rest of his life!

If you are interested in adopting Lincoln, please contact STAT, Saving The Animals Together, at: 731-313-7828.