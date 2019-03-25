Early morning fire damages historic building in Camden

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A fire broke out Monday morning in Camden, damaging a local clinic.

The Berry Clinic, located in a historic building in downtown Camden, went up in flames around 5 a.m., according to the chief of the Camden Fire Department.

Multiple crews are still working to extinguish the fire.

The clinic is located in historic downtown and has been there for about 15 years, according to workers.

The cause is unknown at this time.

We’ll have more on the fire on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News at 5 and 6.