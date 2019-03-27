What’s New Wednesday: S and C Farm Fresh Market

Brenda Sawyer owns and operates S and C Farm Fresh Market in Scotts Hill.

“I don’t want to brag on myself, but it tastes pretty darn good,” said Sawyer.

The small town deli offers baked treats, fresh meats, and milkshakes. The specialty is the cheesecake! Sawyer says she doesn’t have any special ingredients.

“I get all my recipes off Pinterest!” laughs Sawyer.

“It’s all homemade. Everything is from scratch. She’s not dumping things out of cans. It’s all from scratch and it’s wonderful,” said loyal customer, Tammie Powers.

Twenty-five different flavors of cheesecake including Reese’s peanut butter cup, Oreo, white chocolate strawberry and best seller: cinnamon bun cheesecake.

“It’s amazing. It’s some really good cheesecake,” said customer, Kaydence Gibson.

Sawyer isn’t just a pro in the kitchen, what many don’t know is she is a disabled veteran. She says her small town market means so much to her and she appreciates the sweet support.

“I love that the people of Scotts Hill support me,” Sawyer cries.

S and C Farm Fresh Market is located at 31 Hwy 114 S, Scotts Hill, Tennessee 38374.