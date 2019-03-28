Second-degree murder verdict reached in 2016 Savannah shooting

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — In October of 2016, Brelyn Cherry was shot in the parking lot of Cedar Pantry on Florence Road in Savannah.

“I received a phone call, and I was told that he had been shot. I immediately came home, and was told by the police department that he had been shot here at Three Diamonds, in an incident where he was in a car with friends, and when a gentleman jumped out of his vehicle, and he was shot a multiple amount of times,” said Gregory Cherry, Brelyn Cherry’s uncle.

Carlos Ferguson Junior of Memphis was charged with first-degree murder and three counts of reckless endangerment.

More than two years later, Ferguson was found guilty by a Hardin County jury of second-degree murder and all three counts of reckless endangerment.

“We may not be happy with the decision of second-degree, but we are happy that an individual of his caliber has been taken off the streets so this doesn’t happen again,” Gregory Cherry said.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with Brelyn’s uncle at the place where he was shot. He says he and his family are just trying to move forward.

“We are looking forward to the sentencing, and we’ll be there for that, but we just want everyone to know that we’re trying to stay positive and trying to move on,” Gregory Cherry said.

“I am extremely grateful the jury was willing to call a murder a murder,” said district attorney Matt Stowe.

Ferguson’s lawyer had no comment on the verdict.