Local animal shelter celebrates three year anniversary

LEXINGTON, Tenn. – A local pet shelter is celebrating its third birthday Saturday. It was a day of family fun at the Frances Halbrook Hensley Animal Shelter in Lexington.

It was a way for residents in the community to head out for some fun while supporting a great cause.

“It’s family fun and fur love,” said Culver. “A lot of people love getting to know the animals today and walking animals and getting in the cage with them and loving on them.”

Those in attendance say the event was tons of fun.

“I brought the grandchildren out. they love it here. a couple of the older ones can help out with volunteering so we are very supportive,” said Mary Jowers, attendee.

“I’ve enjoyed it,” said a volunteer for the shelter. “They’ve got some good food and got some good music and the corn hole tournament I haven’t played it yet but i might get out there and try it out.”

“A lot of fun actually. There is a lot of great people here animals are awesome,” said Mary Appell.

Culver says the biggest thing is finding these animals a loving home.

“When you adopt an animal you save that animals life and you change yours.”