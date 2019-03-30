Meet Gracelyn, our Pet of the Week

Meet Gracelyn! This beautiful little girl loves people and is very affectionate. She is a true cuddle-bug and wants nothing more than to spend every moment of the day snuggled up with her favorite person!

Gracelyn is great with other dogs, and she loves to romp & play. She has an easy going personality and is happy to go with the flow and go along with whatever you want to do for the day. She is happy to ride along as you run errands, or snuggle up and keep you warm as you lounge on the sofa reading your favorite book.

Gracelyn is such a sweet and loving girl, and she wants nothing more than to have her own family to share all her love with. She just needs a family to share all the love with.

Please consider making Gracelyn a part of your family to start out 2019! She is fully vetted and heartworm negative.