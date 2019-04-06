Overturned semi-truck off Highway 412 leads to rescue

WEST MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. – A crash in Madison County turned into a rescue, as first responders spent hours trying to free a driver from a wrecked vehicle.

A semi-truck crashed and overturned on Highway 412 Saturday, leaving the driver pinned in his seat while emergency crews rushed to his aid.

The crash happened sometime before 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. By 2:00 p.m. there was already a Vanderbilt LifeFlight helicopter and multiple emergency personnel on the scene.

The accident occurred near Ed Woods Road, just a couple miles outside of Jackson.

First responders were seen using various tools to try and clear debris from inside the cabin. Eventually, they were able to free the driver from the truck.

After nearly two hours at the scene, crews were finally able to rescue the man from the vehicle around 3:45 p.m. He was immediately transported to the helicopter and taken to a hospital.

The driver’s condition is unknown at this time. It is also unknown at this point what caused the crash.