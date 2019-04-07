A West Tennessee church unveils new historical marker

MCLEMORSEVILLE, Tenn. – A local church is celebrating 152 years of existence as well as the unveiling of a historical marker.

Church members along with city officials gathered at the Reedy Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Nelson Falls said Sunday was a special day for the church.

“We are celebrating 152 years of this church’s existence in McLemoresville. Our first minister happened to be a former slave as well,” said Falls.

Along with a service, the church unveiled a historical marker at the church’s site which will serve as an important meaning for the church.

“It will often remind us of where we come from and the struggles,” said Falls. “It will offer pride to our children and it’s just a monument for the community as a whole.”

The historical marker will serve as a reminder of accomplishments that the church obtained throughout the years.

“It will make a landmark for the church to always go back and refurbish what we’ve done today and add on as we go on in history. We already have a rich history. We want to continue going, continue to teach our children. In 15 to 20 years from now it will still be going on,” said Falls.

Pastor falls says the church was founded in the year 1867.