JACKSON, Tenn. – The Brown Ruritan Club held a stew sale Saturday.

The stew sold contained beef, chicken, vegetables, and tomato based products. Erwin White, president of the Brown Ruritan Club, says the stew is the main fundraising activity for the club.

White says the funds raised will go to organizations like Regional Inter-Faith Association, known as RIFA, scouting and scholarships for high school students.