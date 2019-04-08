1 in custody after standoff at Madison County home

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A man has been taken into custody after a standoff Monday afternoon at a home south of Jackson.

The man was taken into custody after a standoff at a home on Perry Switch Road, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

No serious injuries were reported.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Tom Mapes said deputies went to the home around 4 p.m. for a welfare check.

Mapes said the man inside reportedly had weapons and had threatened to harm himself.

Deputies used tear gas and a Taser to take the man into custody, according to Mapes. He was taken to a local hospital.