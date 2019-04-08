Madison Co. Republican Party hosts forum featuring Jackson city council candidates

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Madison County Republican Party hosted a candidate forum, Monday.

Dozens came out to Rock-n-Dough restaurant in downtown Jackson to hear city council candidates answer questions.

Nearly all city council candidates came out today, with 17 in attendance.

Madison County Republican Party chairman, Larry Lowrance, tells us some of the issues the candidates would be speaking on.

“We’re going to ask the candidates to address the infrastructure needs and we’re going to ask the candidates to address the bond issues, debt, and then we’re going to ask them to tell what their favorite or their main issue is,” said Lowrance.

After all candidates had their turn to speak, community members were able to ask questions of their own.