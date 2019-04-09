Education Vision Committee meets, discusses issues related to upcoming school board meeting

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Education Vision Committee met Tuesday to discuss an upcoming budget and vote.

The committee is a part of the Jackson-Madison County School Board. The topics regarding the budget included the amount of SRO’s, facility upgrades, and more.

School Superintendent Dr. Eric Jones also spoke about education savings accounts being considered by the legislature.

“That would affect our school district, and our school board is going to hopefully this Thursday, adopt a resolution, that is in opposition to those to those educational savings accounts,” said Dr. Jones.

This month’s Jackson-Madison County School Board meeting is scheduled for Thursday afternoon beginning at 5:30 at the board of education’s central office.