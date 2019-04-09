Jackson Exchange Club selects ‘Exchangite of the Year’

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Exchange Club selected one of its members to be recognized with the “Exchangite of the Year Award.”

President-elect of the club, Ron Whisenant, detailed what they look for when choosing who receives the award.

“We pick one member of the Exchange Club that really has been essential to us delivering everything the community expects from us,” Whisenant said.

This year’s recipient is Julie Cooke. Cooke is a local radio host and part-time coordinator at a mental health clinic, who joined the club less than three years ago.

It is her advocacy and involvement with the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse that earned her the award.

“I feel like what we do gives voice to a lot of children who don’t have a voice, or even a choice, either one,” Cooke said.

For Cooke, she says the award shows how everyone can make an impact.

“Really, just giving a person who might need it some days a pat on the back. We can all do some little thing to make a difference,” she said.

She says she is grateful for the Exchange Club’s help and the support they give to local organizations.

“I think it’s a privilege to be involved with this group more than anything else, so I’m just honored,” she said. “It’s beyond words, really.”

The Exchangite of the Year honor has been awarded since 1952.