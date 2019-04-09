Local realtor says Jackson is in seller’s market

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you are looking to buy a house in West Tennessee, you had better start looking now.

“There are a limited number of houses on the market,” Jodie Parrish, a local realtor, said. “There are more buyers than there are houses for sale, so that’s what makes it a seller’s market.”

She says there are about 800 houses for sale in West Tennessee right now, and a few years ago, there were more than 1,900.

“People are buying them, and there are programs out there allowing people to buy them,” she said.

Where are people going to look for homes in Jackson?

“I still think people move to the north side of town when they come in,” Parrish said.

This isn’t a seller’s market just for homes in north Jackson. If you come to downtown and the Lambuth Area community, it’s the same story.

“You see my uncle’s house over here. He’s been living here since 1990,” Lagarius Herron said. He then pointed toward an empty lot next door. There is a “sale pending” sign in the ground.

“He had a house over here on this side of the property,” he said. “This was a very rapid change. It was in a couple of years. It was happening fast.”

On one street alone, there is a house under construction, one for sale and a completed home.

“New construction down at the Walk is $126 a square foot,” Parrish said.

And people are buying it.

“You see a lot of people riding bikes and walking dogs and doing things in the community,” Parrish said.

Construction on four more homes on Morgan Street in downtown Jackson is set to begin next week.