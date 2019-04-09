Milan Police Department to hold Citizens Police Academy

MILAN, Tenn. — Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be a police officer? Now you could have the chance to go through some of the same training they get.

“The Citizens Police Academy is a nine-week course that we have for the citizens of Milan that can come in and pretty much get behind the curtain of the police department,” said Lt. Nick Glenn of the Milan Police Department.

Milan police say the academy gives citizens a chance to know what officers see in training, and every day.

“Getting to go to the gun range and go through gun safety and get to go through maneuvers that we do,” Lt. Glenn said. “SWAT week, people tend to really enjoy that, getting to run with the SWAT team and do different maneuvers with the SWAT team that evening.”

Class participants get to spend a shift with an officer.

“With the ride-alongs, individuals will come in and they’ll meet their officer that evening and then they’ll ride on a shift with an officer, so any call the officer goes on, they get exposed to that call,” Glenn said.

Lt. Glenn says one of the most popular parts of the Citizens Police Academy is going to the shooting range.

“What they really get the most out of is the shoot, don’t shoot simulator and the traffic stop night, because they learn how quick that a simple call can go very bad and the quick decisions we have to make as officers,” Glenn said.

Glenn says it’s important for people to understand not only what they do as officers, but why they do it.

The first session of the Citizens Police Academy is Thursday, April 11. Classes will meet at the Milan Public Safety Complex.

There is still one spot open for the class. To apply, fill out an application and return it to the Milan Police Department by 9 a.m. Thursday.