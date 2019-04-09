School board members gather for monthly meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Members of the Jackson-Madison County School Board met Monday night for a work session.

Some of the topics included visions for the five-year strategic plan and an evaluation of Superintendent Eric Jones, slated for May.

The Tennessee School Board Association fees increased $19.

“The five-year strategic plan is something that we have to, that our school district has to, turn in to the state every year by April, and we were just talking about the fact that we were going to turn that in and approve it Thursday night,” School Board Chairman Kevin Alexander said.

The next school board meeting will be this Thursday.