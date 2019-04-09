TDOT urges motorists to ‘drive like you work here’

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — All week long, the Tennessee Department of Transportation is celebrating National Work Zone Awareness Week.



This year’s theme is “drive like you work here.”

“Outside, on the highways, that’s our office,” TDOT Community Relations Officer Nichole Lawrence said. “We have hundreds of employees across the state that work out on the highway, and we really stress to move over, slow down, pay attention when you’re in those work zones.”

If you’re driving on Interstate 40 this week, you’ll see a special memorial underneath the TDOT artwork along the highway.

“We have 112 barrels up and then a black ribbon with ‘112,’” Lawrence said. “Since 1948, TDOT has lost 112 employees in work zone incidents.”

Most recently, three people died while on the job in 2016, including James “Pee Wee” Hopkins, who died after a crash in a Crockett County work zone.

This week is all about raising awareness and reminding drivers to move over.

“It’s our family. It’s your family,” Lawrence said. “We know everyone that works out on the road somewhere. We want them to take those extra precautions, slow down, pay attention and just be aware of where you are.”

TDOT wants you to get involved during National Work Zone Awareness Week.

Wear orange on Wednesday, take a picture and post it to social media to show your support for the men and women who work along the streets, highways and interstates all across the state.

When you share your pictures, tag myTDOT and use the hashtags #NWZAW2019, #WorkZoneSafety and #Orange4Safety.