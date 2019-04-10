Woman accused of killing ex-husband appears in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman accused of killing her ex-husband appeared in court for the first time Wednesday.

Bradi Baker appeared in Jackson City Court before Judge Blake Anderson. She’s charged with first-degree murder in the death of her ex-husband, Geoffrey Brunkhorst.

“A 911 caller reported that a female was attempting to run over a male with a vehicle,” Anderson read in court. “As officers were responding to the area, the caller reported that the female had shot the male multiple times.”

One neighbor says when he came home Monday afternoon, he saw police next door.

“I got home from work, I parked in my driveway, and I walked right across the street, and I asked the investigators, ‘did my neighbor shoot her husband?'” said Bo Rucker, a neighbor of Baker’s.

Court documents say that Brunkhorst owned the house where he died, and neighbors say his ex-wife lived next door and had been behaving strangely over the last few months.

“Her behavior in the last year has been erratic,” Rucker said.

Neighbors who did not want to be on camera told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News that they are just ready for all of this to be over.

“Well, you never know what’s going on inside our neighbors’ houses,” Rucker said.

Baker is currently being held in the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex without bond.