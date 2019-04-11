JMCSS School Board holds April meeting, passes items

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School Board met for their April meeting.

Thursday night, board members voted unanimously on all of their action items.

Among the items passed were the superintendent evaluation form, the strategic five-year plan for 2019 to 2024 and next school year’s calendar.

“Lots of items to vote on this evening, and the good news is we had a great work session on Monday, so we were able to have a lot of significant discussions, so we could hammer out any issues and people felt like they had enough information to cast their votes today,” JMCSS Superintendent Dr. Eric Jones said.

Their next school board meeting will be held May 9.