Serviceman’s remains returned to West Tennessee after being missing for over 60 years

MILAN, Tenn. — A family in West Tennessee is finally getting closure, decades after their loved one’s death.

Corporal Benjamin White Scott went missing in action during the Korean War. Thursday afternoon, his remains were finally brought back to his hometown and a grateful family.

Tanya Johnson took over the search for her great-uncle, Corporal Benjamin Scott, after her grandmother was unable to continue looking for Scott.

“I decided that whenever my grandmother couldn’t do any research or anything, that I was gonna do the research, and I was gonna find him, and here we are today,” Johnson said.

Corporal Scott returned home more than 60 years after his disappearance during the Korean War with an escort from Memphis to Milan.

He was escorted back by the Patriot Guard Riders and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

“It’s absolutely amazing, and all the people here, and the patriot guard and the police, its just absolutely mind-blowing,” Johnson said.

The Patriot Guard Riders are a volunteer group, dedicated to making sure all fallen servicemen and women are properly recognized at their memorial services.

They ride with the police and the hearse to the funeral home.

“No matter when we lost that person, you still have to remember them, we still have to show their family that we honor and respect what they’ve done,” Patriot Guard Rider Glenda Wothers said.

Corporal Scott will be buried in Atwood on April 13, right next to his sister.

For the family, Scott’s return means closure to a decades-long search.

“Nobody ever wanted to really believe he was gone, but now we know that he is and he knew before we knew. He’s in heaven now,” Johnson said.

Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the service beginning at 2 p.m. at the Northside Baptist Church in Milan.

The visitation is open, and the family says any retired or active duty service members are welcome.

Scott will be buried at the Pisgah Cemetery in Atwood.

The family requests that any flowers be sent to Northside Baptist Church in Milan.