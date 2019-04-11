U.S. Congressman David Kustoff visits Pope Elementary, speaks about financial literacy

NORTHEAST JACKSON, Tenn. — Students at Pope Elementary had a special guest for financial literacy week on Thursday.

Congressman David Kustoff visited the school to talk to students about the importance of money management.

He covered topics such as saving for a car, working hard and investing.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News asked why it is important to start this teaching at such a young age.

“Our environment is changing with the way we learn, the way our children learn with social media, so that they can understand at an early age the importance of the value of money,” U.S. Rep. David Kustoff (R) Dist. 8, Germantown said.

Kustoff says it’s never to early to start a financial future.