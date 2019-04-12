School official: No evidence of threat at Liberty Tech after investigation

JACKSON, Tenn. — A spokesperson for the Jackson-Madison County School System says there is no evidence of a threat at Liberty Technology Magnet High School after they investigated a note.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News has received numerous messages and calls about parents picking up students early from the school in north Jackson.

One parent, who did not want to speak on camera, said she was picking up her child early because of an alleged threat.

When asked about any reports of a threat, JMCSS spokesperson Rachel Lebo replied to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News with the following statement:

“There was a note. We investigated and have followed proper procedures to ensure the safety of our students. There is no evidence that points to a threat at the school, law enforcers is aware, and precautions are in place.”

