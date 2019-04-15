County commission discusses Superintendent resignation; money for inmates

JACKSON, Tenn. – County commissioners approved more than $150,000 to go towards meals for inmates. Jackson Madison County Sheriff John Mehr asked county commissioners for $168,000 for the rest of the year to provide food for inmates.

Sheriff Mehr came up short due to an increase in inmates. There was some debate on overtime, yet the county commission approved to provide the money. Commissioner Jeff Wall also read a speech highlighting Dr. Eric Jones’ time as superintendent. He urged people to speak to their school board members to find a replacement.

“Business owners will ponder even more, so now whether to bring their industry to Jackson. The elimination of Dr. Jones could mean the downward turn in performance in the Jackson-Madison County School System,” said Wall.

“We were all in high hopes of Dr. Jones fulfilling his ten year plan. What he is saying is we don’t know where we are now. We don’t know what is going to take place. Dr. Jones resigning and leaving his reason was he is working with a dysfunctional school board,” said Chairman Gary Deaton with the Madison County Commission.

The money for inmates was voted down last month. It was brought back up due to its critical nature.