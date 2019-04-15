Families celebrate the life of young woman allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend

JACKSON, Tenn.–Family and community members celebrate the life of a promising nursing student after her ex-boyfriend is accused of killing her.

Families and friends gathered for what would have been Amanda Northern’s 25th birthday Monday at East Chester Park.

Community members and loved ones sang songs, danced, prayed and had a BBQ. Back in October, Keon Stewart was accused of killing Northern, then taking their children across the state. Stewart was arrested in Chattanooga after a standoff with police.

“It could’ve been any parent, any mother, so if you haven’t been in my shoes, you wouldn’t know what I’m going through, as I take baby steps everyday, as I break down everyday. It’s an ongoing thing that I have to deal with, that I have never been through,” said Northern’s mother, Alicia Hassell.

Northern leaves behind two children. The case is still ongoing.