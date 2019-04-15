Local business offers free treats on Tax Day

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local business is doing something special for the community.

Kona Ice of Jackson handed out free shaved ice to all of those in attendance Monday. Many flavors of shaved ice included lime, strawberry, cherry and more. It was a way to relieve taxpayers of the stress associated with meeting the federal deadline. Owner Fred Cunningham says he wanted to do something special for the community.

“This is just our way of giving back to the community with today being the last day to file taxes,” said Cunningham.

This was their sixth annual national “Chill Out” day.