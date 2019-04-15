Warmer weather means more active wildlife

MADISON CO., Tenn. — If you heard a rattle snake in your yard, your first reaction might be to kill it. But, you might want to think again.

“It’s actually illegal, and I know people find that shocking, to harm, harass, or kill a snake or any other wildlife that doesn’t have a season on it,” Amy Spencer, Outreach and Communications with TWRA, said.

There are 34 species of snakes native to Tennessee, four of which are venomous.

“The Copperhead, the Rattlesnake, the Cotton Mouth, and you’ve got the Western Pygmy Rattlesnake,” Spencer said.

And now that it’s getting warmer, the snakes will be looking for food.

So TWRA officials want you to be cautious as you start to work out in the yard.

“You’ve got leaves around, sticks and limbs that need to be moved, that’s where you’re gonna find a snake because that’s where the rodents are. They’re looking for something to eat,” Spencer said.

TWRA officials say if you come across a snake outside to stop, back up, and leave it alone. Plus they are actually a benefit to West Tennessee.

“They reduce our rodent population. They’ll also get rid of the ticks in your yard because they’re getting rid of the small rodents in your yard,” Spencer said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, there are 7,000 to 8,000 snake bites each year with 85 percent of the bites happening on hands and fingers.

But you need to protect your feet too.

“I know we all want to do that and feel the grass between our toes, but just be careful. Slip some shoes on, like tennis shoes or boots preferably, because very few bites happen above the ankle,” Spencer said.

TWRA will not send a ranger to your home if you find a snake inside. They say to call an exterminator.