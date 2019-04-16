Madison County Election Commission prepares for early voting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Yard signs big and small have taken over the lawn outside of the Madison County Election Commission Office as they get ready for early voting.

“People need to bring a photo I.D., issued by the state of Tennessee or the federal government in order to vote in person,” Kim Buckley, Administrator of Elections for Madison County, said.

And while the lawn outside the office is ready, election officials are preparing for the voters inside.

“We’re moving voting machines in, we’re setting up our computers, making sure everything will be safe and secure for this election,” Buckley said.

This election is also unique. It’s the first time in 12 years there isn’t an incumbent running for mayor.

“If the winner doesn’t get 50 percent plus one of the vote, or a simple majority, then we have a runoff six weeks later,” Buckley said.

Jackson residents will then have the chance to vote again, no matter if they voted the first time or not.

Back in 2015, during the mayoral election, of the 43,000 registered voters, only 12,000 actually voted.

And, for the candidates, there is an orange line painted on the ground marking 100 feet away from the polling place, letting them know where they can and cannot campaign.

Buckley says Jackson residents can start lining up at the Madison County Agricultural Complex Auditorium as early as they want to cast their vote Wednesday morning, but the doors won’t open until 9 a.m.

Early voting begins April 17, and it continues through May 2.

The hours for early voting will be 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekdays, with the exception of April 19. Voting will not be available on Good Friday.

The Madison County Election Commission has a list of voter precinct locations. The find that information, click here.