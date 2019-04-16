Pro-life bill to be voted on during a Tuesday health committee meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Another pro-life bill is being considered by Tennessee lawmakers that prohibits abortions, and it could file performed abortions under a Class C felony. The focus House Bill 1029 is on prohibiting abortions within the state, with the exception of medical emergencies.

The bill was recalled in the committee meeting on April 10. The bill, known as the Human Life Protection Act, would be effected upon the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, or amending the the U.S. Constitution to allow states to prohibit abortions.

It’s something that Assistant Majority Leader for the Tennessee House of Representatives Ron Gant says is also known as the “Trigger Bill.”

“Once Roe vs. Wade is reversed that would be your first trigger. The second trigger will be constitutional amendment to send back to the states to regulate abortion,” Gant said.

Gant says unlike the heartbeat bill, which passed in the house last month, this bill does not set limitations like other states that keep abortions legal even into the third trimester.

“New York and Virginia are working to strip any limit to abortion,” Gant said. “The Life Protection Act will ensure Tennessee will remain a national leader in preserving and strengthening protections for our unborn and the women in our state.”

In situations such as rape or incest, Gant says it’s still an issue they are working through.

“Tennessee is a pro-life state,” Gant said. “I hope that we can all stand united behind these pro-life measures and pieces of legislation going forward.”

We’ve attempted to reach out to Planned Parenthood of Tennessee regarding this proposed bill. However, they have not returned requests for comment.

The bill will be heard during the full health committee on April 16 for a vote. If passed, it will be sent to the House floor.