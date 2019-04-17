Greenfield ‘Fiddlestick Festival’ includes free carnival rides

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff,

WEAKELY COUNTY, Tenn. — Families and friends enjoyed a fun local festival.

It’s all for the Fiddlestick Festival in Greenfield.

The annual festival started at 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon with free carnival rides and firetruck rides Saturday.

“It’s just a good time to have a bonding experience with your family and friends and whoever you want to come hang out with,” said festival attendee Konstance Reynolds.

The festival ends Saturday, April 20 at 11 p.m.

Categories: Local News, News