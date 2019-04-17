Madison Co. Sheriff’s Dept. asks for additional 2 million dollars for annual budget

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is asking for more money in their sheriff budget proposal.

In Wednesday’s budget hearing, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department asked for more than 24 million dollars for the next fiscal year.

That is more than 2 million dollars from the original budget for this year.

Since 2013, the sheriff’s office budget has increased more than 5 million dollars.

The budget committee discussed precise details of the budget during the hearing.

“What we’ll do is we’ll have another budget committee meeting at some point down the road and just come up with a number,” said Doug Stephenson, the chairman of the budget committee.

Madison County Sheriff John Mehr says some of the money will go towards hiring more officers and the jail.