HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported an accident Tuesday night on U.S. Highway 64 in Crump, Tennessee.

According to a report, two pedestrians walked into the path of a vehicle from the north side of the roadway and were struck.

32-year-old Jacob Laray of Carthage, Mississippi died as a result of the accident.

The other pedestrian was injured.

The driver was not injured.