Multi-vehicle crash slows I-40 traffic near Benton County

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. — A crash near Exit 143 on Interstate 40 is reportedly slowing traffic in both directions.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s SmartWay map, the crash was reported around 2:47 p.m. and involves multiple vehicles.

At this time, both eastbound and westbound traffic is affected, according to information from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The crash is estimated to be cleared by 6 p.m.

You can check the status of the crash with TDOT’s interactive SmartWay map.