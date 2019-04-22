CMACC presents artwork to local fire department

Jackson, Tenn.–CMACC Art Care presented a local fire department with one of a kind work Monday.

They presented the Jackson Fire Department with a painting created by military veterans.

“It’s a known fact that art is therapeutic, not only for the body, but for the mind and for the soul and healing begins through the medium of art,” said Jackson Fire Chief Darryl Sanders.

The presentation took place at 720 South Highland in Jackson at the Tennessee Fire Administration building at 2 Monday afternoon.

Mayor Jerry Gist was in attendance.