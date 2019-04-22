Committee discusses budget and Madison County projects

JACKSON, Tenn. – Capital committee members met at the Madison County Complex Finance Department Monday afternoon. They are discussing next year’s capital budget requests. Members from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are requesting for more than $1.1 million.

“The biggest part of their request this year is new patrol cars. Get some of the older cars with a lot of mileage out of the rotation and then bring new cars in,” said Chairman of the Capital Committee, Jason Compton.”Putting a brand new dash cam system in all of the patrol cars, again for safety issues.”

Members from the Madison County Fire Department are a requesting more than $870,000 for new pumper trucks.

“Taking old equipment out. We currently have equipment and trucks that are still 80’s models that are still being used right now,” said Compton.

They hope to expand the runway at the McKellar Sipes Regional Airport as well.

“That’s in the future. Right now, they are just looking at repaving and resealing some stuff on minor projects but they are looking at potentially in the two or three years potentially expanding,” said Compton.

They say nothing will be approved until a later date.

“Just trying to be as fair as we possibly can and just being responsible to taxpayers on making sure the funds get used wisely,” said Compton.