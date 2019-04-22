Families join annual Easter Egg Hunt at Madison Co. park

JACKSON, Tenn. – Hundreds of people gathered at a local park to kickoff Easter weekend.

It was a mad dash into an Easter celebration.

“We have several thousand eggs that we put out every year. You never know how many kids are going to show up,” Director of Madison County Parks and Recreation Ed Smith said.

Hundreds of children and parents came to participate in the annual Madison County Easter Egg Hunt at Pugh Borne Park.

Kids and even some parents with their bags and baskets wasted no time in filling them up.

“I think it’s wonderful,” said Jackie Neal, who participated in the hunt. “It’s great for the community. We have had an awesome time. We have really enjoyed ourselves.”

“I am here with my son today. He is having a big time today, found a bunch of eggs and hopefully we will find the golden egg,” said Javier Lopez.

“I found 20 eggs. My favorite candy is the almonds chocolate bar so I think I got that,” one hunter said.

“It gets the moms and dads out here with their kids and even grandparents. They get excited I think helping the kids,” Smith said. “We had a good crowd today and we look forward to next year.”