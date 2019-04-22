SoulQuest Church celebrates Easter Sunday

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local church held a big Easter celebration.

SoulQuest Church on North Highland Avenue held its annual ‘Eggsplosion’ event.

Church members say more than 1,000 people attended the event.

Kids participated in egg hunts, the egg cannon, bounce houses, petting zoos and more.

Operations Pastor Austin Coleman says it was a great turnout.

“When people show up they can just expect to be welcomed have tons of fun and it’s safe for the kids. It’s a clean environment and lots of family fun for sure,” Coleman said.

Coleman says this is the third year for the event.