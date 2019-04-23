Jump Start Jackson donates new shoes to children

JACKSON, Tenn.–Local children have happy feet thanks to an initiative.

It’s all for “Jump Start Jackson” hosted by the City of Jackson and Madison County.

The initiative is a wellnes s program promoting good health. Children at the Boys and Girls Club in Jackson and Brownsville received brand new Nike tennis shoes.

They are also donating new shoes to children at the Westwood Recreation Center.

“Coming along with the children who are less served in our city and spending time with them mentoring them and providing ideas for them. We also need classroom activities for them, so we think very highly of this organization and that’s why we are here today,” says Jackson Mayor Jerry Gist.

Walkers can participate in a one mile walk this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the Carl Perkins Civic Center to support this initiative.