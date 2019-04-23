Local high school senior’s artwork to be displayed in U.S. Capitol

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.–A local art center hosted a competition, Tuesday.

The West Tennessee Regional Art Center in Humboldt hosted the Congressional Art Competition, that has spanned 30 years.

10 different high school students displayed their artwork.

18-year-old Senior Tierra Anderson won the competition for her piece titled,”Lost in Thought”.

“I really appreciate all the students who wanted to take part in the art challenge because we’ve had a number of really good students who submitted good artwork,” said Republican U.S. Congressman David Kustoff of Germantown.

Anderson’s artwork will be on display at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. for one year.