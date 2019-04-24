Gene Lamar McDaniel, age 89, resident of Memphis, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday morning, April 21, 2019 at Grace Healthcare in Cordova, Tennessee.

Funeral Services with Masonic Rites for Mr. McDaniel will be held at 1 P.M. Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Germantown Road in Bartlett. A visitation for Mr. McDaniel will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.

Gene was born August 25, 1929 in Tipton County, Tennessee, the son of Charles Leslie McDaniel, Sr. and Sadie Marie Wilkins McDaniel. He was a graduate of Bolton High School in Arlington, Tennessee and Memphis State University, and was a longtime resident of the Whitehaven area in Shelby County. He served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War period and was employed as an air traffic controller for the Federal Aviation Administration and a state investigator for the Tennessee Department of Motor Vehicles before his retirement in 2013. Gene was of the Associate Reformed Presbyterian faith and a member of the Al Chymia Shrine Temple where he served as Potentate in 1994, was one of the Royal Order of Jesters, a Mason and a member of the Scottish Rite Temple on Union Avenue in Memphis. He collected model cars in his spare time.

Mr. McDaniel is survived by two daughters, Lisa M. Crawford (Pete) of Collierville, TN, Barbara Warren of Riverside, CA; his son, Allen McDaniel of Mt. Vernon, IL; eight grandchildren, David McDaniel, Jackie Morgan, Ashley Passmore, Dylan Crawford, Courtney Harrison, Tracy Alderson, Michele Cash, Lori Moran; twenty-one great-grandchildren and his companion, Edith Sage of Memphis, TN.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, David McDaniel; three sisters, Elizabeth Pike, Dorothy Simpson, Margie Buzbee; and two brothers, C.L. McDaniel and Garner McDaniel.

Honorary pallbearers will be Past Potentates of the Al Chymia Shrine Temple.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.

Nicole Taylor