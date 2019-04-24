UPDATE: Multiple West Tennesseans unaware of April 24 earthquake

JACKSON, Tenn. — According to U.S Geological Survey the earthquake happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

But not everyone throughout West Tennessee felt the earthquake.

Some people from south Jackson, Medina, and Pinson, all say they didn’t feel anything.

“I didn’t feel it, but I could have felt it and just thought I was rolling around in bed,” Medina resident Stacey Purves said.

“It was pretty restful. I didn’t notice a thing and haven’t heard anything from anyone else that said that they felt anything,” south Jackson resident Adelaide Biffle said.

According to the USGS, the earthquake was centered just to the north of Dyersburg.

Bobby Blaylock of Trezvant says he felt a big thud this morning.

“So I thought it was thunder and I checked the weather channel, and it says it wasn’t raining or storming, so I didn’t think anything else about it,” Blaylock said.

” I heard a lot of people at work talking about it, today, what some felt it, some didn’t,” Purves said.

“I was just recently informed about 13 seconds ago,” Biffle said.

“I mean it rattled and it shook, you know so the floor, which is concrete, so I mean it was like I felt it,” Blaylock said.