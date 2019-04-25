Funeral Services for Angela Denise Corbitt, age 59, will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Montgomery Cemetery.

Mrs. Corbitt died Monday, April 22, 2019 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mrs. Corbitt will begin Friday afternoon, April 26, 2019 from 12:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Corbitt will lie-in-state on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.