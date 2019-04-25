Glow Run 5k raises money for cancer patients

JACKSON, Tenn. — Walkers and runners lit up west Jackson for a good cause.

It’s all for the fifth annual Glow Run 5k.

Participants gathered at the Kirkland Cancer Center Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

The 5k raises money for cancer patients and survivors.

“This is one of the more fun events that we do, where as staff members and people that work with cancer patients every day can get out and have fun,” Kirkland Cancer Center executive director Gina Myracle said.

Tickets were 35 dollars.