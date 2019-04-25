Weekend US 45 Bypass work to wrap up construction

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s the beginning of the end for the construction on the U.S. Highway 45 Bypass.

You’ll have to find another way to get north or south in Jackson this weekend.

“Beginning Friday night at 8 p.m. running to Saturday evening at 7 p.m. we’re gonna have another closure of the U.S. 45 Bypass,” TDOT Community Relations Officer Nichole Lawrence said.

Crews will be installing more trusses for road signs.

There will also be intermittent closures on the interstate ramps.

“Early Saturday morning, for about four or five hours, there will be one lane on the interstate, as well, closed, trying to get those new ramps configured,” Lawrence said.

And once the construction is complete…

“You will have three lanes north and southbound on the bypass, there will be new signals, so make sure as you’re driving through the area you know there’s a new traffic configuration,” Lawrence said.

But there will still be some intermittent closures this summer to finish some median work as well as work on the ramps.

Lawrence says she hopes when the construction is done it will be as much of a help as they planned.

“This was an interchange being built to reconfigure and safen-up the interchange, so that it could handle more motorists,” Lawrence said.

Again these closures start at 8 p.m. Friday night and run to 7 p.m Saturday night.

Once the construction at the bypass is complete, construction crews will move down to the North Highland Avenue interchange and begin work on the bridges there.