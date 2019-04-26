Governor Bill Lee helps announce new jobs in West Tennessee

LEXINGTON, Tenn. – Governor Bill Lee was back in West Tennessee on Friday afternoon to announce two more businesses bringing jobs to the region.

His first stop was in Lexington, where Titan Medical Manufacturing LLC will build a new facility in the area.

The new facility will bring over 80 jobs to the area and potentially more as the company expands in later years.

“What’s happening right here is very important, to those who live in the cities as well, because when our rural economies are strong, it actually strengthens everyone,” Governor Bill Lee said.

Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs was excited for the new business.

“It’s high-tech jobs, it’s high-paying jobs, and we’re just very blessed that this company has chosen to come to this city today,” Griggs said.

Titan Medical will invest over $7 million for the project.

The governor then traveled to Selmer, where Quality Iron and Steel LLC announced that they would open a new facility, this one bringing 32 jobs and a $2.8 million investment.

“It’s a big day. It’s a big day for rural Tennessee and this area in particular, and we’re really happy to be out here. It’s an initiative that’s near to my heart, and that is to improve the economies of our rural counties and our rural communities,” Governor Lee said.