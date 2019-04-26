New steel business to invest $2.8M, create 32 jobs in McNairy County

SELMER, Tenn. — A new steel fabrication company will soon start up business in McNairy County, creating dozens of new jobs.

Quality Iron & Steel will invest $2.8 million and create 32 jobs as they establish operations in Selmer, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

The business will locate its operations in a 54,000-square-foot facility on Tennessee Avenue, according to the release. Leaders with the company expect operations to begin in May.

Quality Iron & Steel will fabricate structural steel for commercial and industrial use, producing beams, columns, stairs, bridges and railings, the release says.

The business will be led by co-owners Craig Salabor and Sunny Hughes, alongside plant manager David Hughes, according to the release.