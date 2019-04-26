State Senator Ed Jackson comments on new state bills

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — State Senator Ed Jackson returned to Madison County after the most recent legislative session.

The Tennessee Senate passed a number of wide-ranging bills last week, including the Education Savings Account and Senator Jackson’s own bill, putting new rules on voter registration groups.

Jackson also says that UM Lambuth upgrades are included in the new budget.

“Money in the budget for Spraig Hall, over at University of Memphis Lambuth, the renovation of that for their nursing program. 6 million dollars for that program,” Senator Jackson said.

Jackson says that the legislative session is starting to wrap up and that Madison County will start to see the impact of new grant money.