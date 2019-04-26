USJ hosts 2019 Special Olympics track and field competition

JACKSON, Tenn. — “I’m in the softball throw and the 100 meter walk,” eighth grade JCS student Olivia Gaston said.

“Standing long jump and softball throw,” ninth grade JCS student Hunter Barnett said.

“The 50 meter dash and the running long jump,” said ninth grade JCS student Aidan Bougard.

Many student athletes competed in the Special Olympics track and field competition at the USJ track Friday morning.

They came from all corners of West Tennessee.

“Hardin County Middle School is here, several schools from Chester County, McNairy County, Jackson-Madison County, and from all ages. We go 8 and up,” said Randi Ezelle, the area’s director for the Special Olympics.

The Special Olympics kicked off with the signature torch run, opening ceremony and parade.

A special guest runner even participated in the torch lighting.

“Competing today will help these athletes. It will teach them leadership, team work and camaraderie,” Jackson Police Department Deputy Chief Tyreece Miller said.

Athletes prepared for weeks for this competition and couldn’t be more excited.

“Because I get to walk really fast,” Olivia said.

“Because I get to throw the softball,” Hunter said.

“This is our first day, and we’re gonna win!” Aidan said.