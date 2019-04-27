Hundreds walk to promote community health

JACKSON, Tenn. – Hundreds of people laced up their walking shoes to walk for a good cause.

“We started this initiative with the city twelve years ago to really look at the overall health of our students,” said Annette Wilson, Coordinated School Health Administrator.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Carl Perkins Civic Center for the Jumpstart Jackson Community Wellness Walk. The walk is held in an effort to combat obesity, as well as to promote community health and wellness.

“This is my second year participating in the Jumpstart Jackson walk. Jumpstart Jackson is an amazing cause. It really gets the community involved and active as far as running, walking, all of that,” Titus Newble said.

“It’s always good for wellness to get out and walk anyway, but it’s always good to support our community, encourage our children and families to get out. Be out and about,” attendee Jennifer Latham said.

“It’s good for exercise, and it just gives people enthusiasm, and it helps a lot of people,” attendee Samuel Latham said.

“I hope that this walk that they do with their family, that they realize this is something that is easy to do. Get out and be physically active with their family, move a little more and get a little more exercise,” Wilson said.

The walk is sponsored by the City of Jackson and the Jackson-Madison County School System.