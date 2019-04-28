Carroll Co. community raises money for local family’s medical costs

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — One community in Carroll County helped out a local family dealing with the costs of surgery.

Brookelyn Baker, seen here, is a 10-year-old from Clarksburg, Tennessee who was diagnosed with Kawasaki Disease in February.

Baker received a heart transplant in March, and after two months away from home, she was finally able to come back.

The community held a fundraiser Saturday to help with the medical costs.

Brookelyn’s family spoke about all the things done for them and how much they appreciate the support.

“Brought us cooked us food, or come and mowed our yard, it’s just little things like that that add up,” Brookelyn’s father, Bryan Moffitt, said.

There was live music, an auction, food for sale, and even a kangaroo at the event.